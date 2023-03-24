Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,239 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $278.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

