Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.2 %

TXN stock opened at $180.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day moving average of $169.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

