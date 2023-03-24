Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.