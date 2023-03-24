General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 2.9 %

GIS stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

