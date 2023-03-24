Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 869,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

