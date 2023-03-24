Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Invests $6.87 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,000. Alphabet makes up 4.0% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 107,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 317,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.