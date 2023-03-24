1,355 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.26) to GBX 4,200 ($51.58) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.81) to GBX 2,750 ($33.77) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.95) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Trading Down 0.4 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO opened at $177.12 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

