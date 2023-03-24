Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,538.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,457.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,099.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,630.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

