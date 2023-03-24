Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 167,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after acquiring an additional 662,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OMC opened at $88.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

