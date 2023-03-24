Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 163.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $320.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The firm has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

