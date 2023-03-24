Investment Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after buying an additional 912,008 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $161.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

