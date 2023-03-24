The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lessened by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 208,067 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.83 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

