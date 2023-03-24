Investment Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

