Investment Partners LTD. Sells 592 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.44.

Shares of ADBE opened at $369.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

