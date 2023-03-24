Investment Partners LTD. Sells 10,409 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

