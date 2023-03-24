Mayport LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mayport LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 207,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $155.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day moving average of $151.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

