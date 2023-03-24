IAM Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IAM Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.0% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

NYSE:LLY opened at $332.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.99 and a 200-day moving average of $341.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

