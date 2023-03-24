The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,149 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

