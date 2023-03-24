Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Cut by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

