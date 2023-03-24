iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $166.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.87 and its 200 day moving average is $142.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

