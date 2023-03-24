Well Done LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOMGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QMOM stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.09. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06.

About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QMOM-US – No underlying index. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. QMOM was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

