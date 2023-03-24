IAM Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IAM Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 546.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 58,905 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 36,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

CSCO stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $56.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

