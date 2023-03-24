Well Done LLC Invests $200,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after purchasing an additional 652,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of KMB opened at $127.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.09.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
