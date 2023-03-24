Essex Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

