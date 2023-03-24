Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of BTI opened at $34.60 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

