British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stake Lessened by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,671.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 109,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 103,456 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7006 dividend. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Stories

