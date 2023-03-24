Anushka Salinas Sells 23,534 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) COO Anushka Salinas sold 23,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $65,659.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,409.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anushka Salinas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Anushka Salinas sold 5,160 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $23,271.60.

Rent the Runway Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of RENT opened at $2.69 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

RENT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Rent the Runway by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rent the Runway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rent the Runway by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

