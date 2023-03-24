4,214 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Essex Savings Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 187.4% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after buying an additional 321,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,363.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after buying an additional 260,466 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 201.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after buying an additional 218,160 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 208.5% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 91,758 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,299,000 after buying an additional 73,408 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $90.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.88. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.37 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

