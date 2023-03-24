Czech National Bank Sells 776 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Czech National Bank lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 273,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,190. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.26.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.