403 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Bought by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,145.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 104,430 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

