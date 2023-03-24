Czech National Bank Has $5.48 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Czech National Bank lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,307.82 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,447.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,391.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,372 shares of company stock valued at $93,403,027. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

