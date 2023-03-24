Czech National Bank Has $5.96 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Czech National Bank lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $252.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.45 and a 200 day moving average of $233.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

