Czech National Bank Purchases 512 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

