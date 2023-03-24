Czech National Bank Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $49.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,182 shares of company stock worth $5,432,674. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

