Czech National Bank Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Czech National Bank lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after acquiring an additional 847,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,645,000 after acquiring an additional 459,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $149.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,338,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,338,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,337 shares of company stock worth $84,118,632. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.