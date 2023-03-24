Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,730,000 after acquiring an additional 229,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,582,000 after acquiring an additional 193,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIO stock opened at $456.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $607.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.78.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

