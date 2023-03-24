Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zelman & Associates cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Activity at Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AWI opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $95.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

