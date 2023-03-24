Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.66. The company has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

