PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 821.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PEP opened at $175.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $241.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

