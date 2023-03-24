Diversified Trust Co Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $87,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $86.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.