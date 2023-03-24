Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

