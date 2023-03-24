Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,391 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,049,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $75.13 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

