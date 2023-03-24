Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Chevron Stock Down 1.0 %

Chevron stock opened at $154.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.32. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

