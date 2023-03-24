Howard Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.6% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 20,610.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,294,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

V stock opened at $222.59 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

