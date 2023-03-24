Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Price Performance

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $186.20 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.37 and a 200-day moving average of $205.93. The company has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

