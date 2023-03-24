Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $23.48 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of V opened at $222.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $418.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

