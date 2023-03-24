Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,007,425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 222.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $222.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

