Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 702 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after acquiring an additional 440,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,998,000 after acquiring an additional 325,772 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

