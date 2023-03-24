Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $222.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

