Keel Point LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of AON by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 55,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AON opened at $302.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.97 and a 200 day moving average of $297.52. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.